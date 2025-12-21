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Just Refine It
This Isn’t Funny Anymore
Oct 11
•
Thermocon
22
7
4
August 2026
No Subsidy For You
It’s a Matter of National Strategery
Aug 28
•
Thermocon
14
9
5
It’s The Entropy Stupid
Renewable Energy Isn’t Renewable and It Contains No Energy
Aug 9
•
Thermocon
148
99
32
July 2026
Refining Ain’t For Wusses
Enough Said
Jul 19
•
Thermocon
11
9
2
April 2026
The British Are Coming
And We’re All the Better Off for It
Apr 19
•
Thermocon
3
1
March 2026
Lubricated
A Rising Tide Lifts All Yachts
Mar 31
•
Thermocon
7
3
3
February 2026
Eminence Front
It’s a Put-On
Feb 27
•
Thermocon
5
4
4
Don’t Save Me Chief
It’s Just Too Painful
Feb 3
•
Thermocon
5
7
4
January 2026
A Pearl On The Plains
Synthetic Fuels From Coal – The Great Plains Synfuels Plant
Jan 9
•
Thermocon
4
1
December 2025
Carbon Is Good
Carbon Isn’t Everything, It’s The Only Thing
Dec 21, 2025
•
Thermocon
4
A Pearl In The Desert
Exploiting Thermodynamic Arbitrage with Fischer-Tropsch Hydrocarbons; Shell’s Pearl Gas-To-Liquids Plant
Dec 11, 2025
•
Thermocon
3
August 2025
Peak Cheap Oil Already Happened
And We Lived.
Aug 17, 2025
•
Thermocon
3
2
2
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