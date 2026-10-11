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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 11Edited

Excellent, Thermocon! The key sentence is, "That leaves twenty-one refineries that with our theoretical brownfield expansion could yield 5.25 million bpd of increased refining capacity for about $42 billion dollars. That is real value folks." (Technically, each billion dollars CAPEX adds 0.125 million bpd increased refining capacity.) This approach seems much more **logical** than buying diesel from totalitarian Russia. BTW, its really sad that three of those refineries are in California because Californians need that incremental refining capacity to run the state's large economy!

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 12

California's energy policies will STOP refining crude oil into useful products !!

California’s energy crisis could bring the West Coast to its knee

Continually increasing the importation of transportation fuels from foreign based refineries exposes California as a National Security Risk to America. Just published:

https://www.americaoutloud.news/californias-energy-crisis-could-bring-the-west-coast-to-its-knees/

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