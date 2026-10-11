“Keep things as simple as possible, but not simpler.” – Al Einstein

The Cleveland Massacre took about 6 weeks. In the Spring of 1872 Standard Oil, already the operator of the largest oil refineries in Cleveland, completed the purchase of 22 of the remaining 26 competitor refineries operating there at the time. The diabolical genius with which this was carried out has been chronicled in the history of The South Improvement Company, of which said history promptly ended on April 2nd, 1872 when the powers that be figured out what was going on and the company was summarily shut down. With their patsy pre-packaged, albeit thinly veiled, this strategic and tactical maneuver allowed Standard Oil to proceed with a near monopoly on oil refining in the very heart of the world oil industry of the time. It also allowed them to establish an 8090 rule; so long as 80 to 90 percent of a market was controlled that was sufficient, no need to get greedy here.

Say What?

In order to yield marketable products, crude oil must be separated into various liquid streams through a process called refining. This process initially consisted of simply heating it to 650°F or so and pushing it through an atmospheric distillation tower. According to the history books, John D Rockefeller and his partners at Standard Oil had an antipathy for the rough and tumble folks in the oilfield that actually produced the crude oil in the first place. Therefore, in search of an angle, if they were the only game in town when it came to refining, they could be a monopsony buyer of crude oil on the front end and a monopoly seller of liquid fuels on the back end. Talk about the catbirds seat. Combine that with the fact that they were cornering the market on what turned out to be the greatest energy source of all time, and one could imagine great business developments might occur and indeed they did.

So, what percentage of the finished barrel was Standard Oil able to pocket from their origins in 1870 through their dissolution in 1911? Who knows. We suppose the answer may be found deep in the archives of Standard Oil of New Jersey and Standard Oil of New York, better known as ExxonMobil these days, but unlikely we get a peek at those anytime soon. In lieu of those numbers we have plotted the percentage of the finished barrel attributable to refining, modeled as two barrels gasoline and one barrel diesel on the US Gulf Coast out of three barrels of Brent crude since May of 1987.

US Gulf Coast 3-2-1 Refining Margin Brent Crude Basis Percent of Finished Product Price

Basis the data, the long-term average refining share of the overall barrel by this measure is right at 20%. That means that 80% of the value of finished fuels is in the crude oil synthesized by the Earth and discovered and produced by humans. There was a bit of a sweet spot in the data during 2022 and 2023 where the refining margin averaged about 25% of the finished product and during this time the refiners got a nasty letter from the President. That the President’s release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was the primary cause of this seems to be lost on everyone, but hey, they managed to win in the midterms, which is no small feat and lower crude oil prices from said release no doubt helped. And of course, given the unfortunate developments in 2026 refining margins have gone completely beyond the pale and are approaching half the value of finished liquid fuels. All that said, we did a deep dive on refining in our piece Refining Ain’t For Wusses and summed up the entire exercise as a dangerous technical modern marvel completing a generally thankless and not very profitable task.

Standard Oil, and in particular Rockefeller himself, recognized early on the value that technical acumen could bring to the refining side of the oil business and as such scoured the world for and hired the best technical minds available. It would prove prescient as when crude was discovered across the state line in Lima, Ohio in 1886, it had an excessively high sulfur content that led to it being called “skunk juice” due to the resulting excessive odor. It was not marketable. Undaunted, Standard Oil built out tankage and bought up as much Lima crude as they could get their hands on for next to nothing. In 1887 their chemists figured out how to deal with the sulfur and a direct link between technical acumen and refinery profitability was established that persists at ExxonMobil to this day.

Hypothetical Integrated Refinery Chemical Complex Schematic

To explore the thought a little further we provide a schematic of a hypothetical integrated refinery and chemical complex. The very first step in the process is atmospheric distillation and has been since the start of this game in 1859. In the 1950s the so-called octane wars began as a symbiotic relationship between higher octane gasoline availability and higher compression ratio engines coming out of Detroit began in earnest. There were two keys to this increase in octane availability. The first was excessive alkylation unit capacity no longer needed to make high octane alkylate for use in aviation gasoline during the war. The second was the development of the catalytic reformer to make high octane reformate and hydrogen from low octane naphtha.

Invented by Universal Oil Products in 1949, and followed shortly thereafter by everybody and their dog, near as we can figure all the various processes rely on either a platinum or rhenium catalyst. Both of these metals cost a fortune and are poisoned by sulfur, and as an aside, if you think platinum is rare, just go ahead and try to find some rhenium. Therefore, it became necessary to remove the sulfur from naphtha before sending it to the catalytic reformer and the naphtha hydrotreater was born. The catalytic reformer just happened to produce all the hydrogen needed for said hydrotreater, a nice symbiotic touch.

In the 1973 Engelhard introduced the first catalytic converter, and almost all cars manufactured in the United States after 1975 came with the two-way catalytic converter. The three-way catalytic converter was introduced in 1977 in California and when combined with electronic fuel injection and an oxygen sensor in the exhaust this led to a reduction in vehicle emissions that was just astounding. It cannot be overstated how few emissions modern engines produce relative to those of pre-1975 and the collective improved air quality we all enjoy as a result. The problem is catalytic converters are based on either platinum or palladium catalysts. These precious metals are poisoned by sulfur so it became necessary to desulfurize all of the various streams used to manufacture gasoline, not just the naphtha headed to the catalytic reformer. A similar trend towards reducing the sulfur content in diesel fuel began in 1993 to a point where today the maximum allowable sulfur in gasoline is 10 ppm and over the road diesel fuel is 15 ppm. Thus, modern refineries have hydrotreaters galore.

This brings up a bit of an operational headache for refinery design and operation. It’s called boiling point broadening and a deep dive on this subject is beyond the pale for this substack and indeed perhaps us here at Thermocon as well. That said, as a small example, take methanol, which is used as fuel on the Indy Car circuit. Methanol is a liquid, it boils at 149°F and it can be stored in a tank. Methanol has a chemical formula of CH 4 O, wholesale price is currently $4.36 per gallon on the US Gulf Coast or about $77 per million BTU. If one hydrotreats that molecule by driving off the oxygen atom using hydrogen to create methane (CH 4 ) and water (H 2 O), the resulting methane boils at negative 260°F, and it goes for a wholesale price of about $3 per million BTU. Methane is an expensive handling headache relative to methanol. Sulfur is analogous to oxygen in this behavior; the compounds are just not as easily intuitively understood so we went with methanol. We’d also note that hydrotreating to remove sulfur increases the value of the products involved, particularly at higher molecular weight.

Separation is expensive. Dealing with gases instead of liquids is expensive. If sulfur needs to be removed from all the products in a refinery the problem that is presented by atmospheric distillation on the front end is after hydrotreatment the boiling point range once again blows out to just as large as the first time around. Thus, a game of pump, heat, separate, cool, separate, compress, pump, heat wack-a-mole breaks out in the refinery design. Pumping liquids is infinitely easier and cheaper than compressing gases. So, why not just pump the entire crude feed up to say 2,000 psig or so, then heat it to 650°F and hydrotreat the whole ball of wax until the sulfur of all streams is in the ppm range? Then separate out the naphtha, kerosene/jet, diesel and heavy gas oil. Japanese engineering company JGC has proposed just such a concept.

JGC Unitized Smart Tailored (JUST) Refinery – Core Concept

The key insight is not beginning with an atmospheric distillation tower, although there is some prefractionation at pressure on the front end not shown to take the real heavy stuff off the bottom end. We think this idea has a lot of merit. It’d be nice to get a few refineries built based on this concept and see what they cost. Anyone want to volunteer to try and get $10 billion from a bank to build a concept refinery that hasn’t been commercially proven? Yeah, us neither.

Speaking of $10 billion, America First Refining is building a new refinery in Brownsville, TX and near as we can figure it is based on conventional refining technology to process about 150,000 bpd, requiring approximately $10 billion in capex and scheduled to come online 2029-ish. That works out to around $67,000 dollars per bpd of capacity and these days that’s probably a reasonable green field capex number. In order to accomplish this, they’ve been at it for a decade or so already so these things tend to take some time. How about some brownfield projects to expand the capacity of existing refineries?

ExxonMobil Beaumont 2024 Refinery Expansion Schematic

On March 16th, 2023, ExxonMobil completed a 250,000 bpd expansion of their Beaumont refinery that had begun in 2019. According to EIA data, the capacity of the Beaumont refinery was 384,400 bpd prior to expansion. Following the expansion the capacity increased to 634,400 bpd. We’ve highlighted in red the units that were expanded or added, namely a new 250,000 bpd atmospheric distillation tower, an increase in jet fuel manufacture by addition of a 70,000 bpd hydrotreater, diesel fuel manufacture by adding a 55,000 bpd hydrotreater, and expansion of isomerization capacity by 6,100 bpd. That leaves 118,900 bpd of capacity increase not accounted for. It is important to note that this expansion is being fed by light sweet crude from ExxonMobil’s Permian operations. Basis this we can estimate about 20%, or 50,000 bpd of additional heavy end in the crude which has to be processed by the existing cat cracker, hydrocracker, or coker, and 68,900 bpd of additional naphtha to be processed. As they did not add any additional naphtha hydrotreatment, until what we suspect was a subsequent debottlenecking effort, they likely shifted the remainder of the crude slate to the heavier side, and no mention of hydrogen capacity increase is readily apparent so they likely just increased their pipeline supply as Air Products, Air Liquide and Linde all have well developed hydrogen pipeline infrastructure along the US Gulf Coast. Granted at some point we’re just winging it a bit here.

What we’re not winging is just how cost effective this exercise was. They did all this for $2 billion dollars. Originally budgeted at $1.5 billion dollars, given that a good portion of the work took place during a pandemic, we’d say that rounds to on time and on budget. It also works out to $8,000 per bpd capacity; you read that right. To say ExxonMobil is good at refining is to make a significant understatement; it’s a part of their culture that has endured from the very beginning. We rang one up for BP and Total in our piece Eminence Front, Chevron in our piece Lubricated, and Shell in our piece A Pearl in the Desert, so ring one up for ExxonMobil here. Adding this much refining capacity this quickly and cost effectively is something to be lauded…and imitated if possible.

ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant Capacity Evolution | Data Source: EIA

Investigating imitation opportunities let’s recap what was accomplished in Beaumont, namely a 384,400 bpd refinery was expanded by 250,000 bpd using light sweet Permian crude. There is something called dis-economies of scale that each and every technology eventually faces, and expanding a 500,000 bpd refinery by 250,000 bpd is going to put 750,000 bpd of refining capacity in one spot. That is getting to be a lot of capacity in one place. On the other end of things, adding 250,000 bpd of capacity to a 50,000 bpd refinery is not so much an expansion as it is new construction, the balance of plant will be of insufficient size to accommodate the increase in capacity.

As a strawman, let’s assume any refinery between 200,000 and 500,000 bpd of capacity would be a candidate for this type of capacity addition, namely a focused increase of jet fuel, heating oil and diesel fuel refining capacity by using light sweet crude from the Permian basin. Taking the EIA 2025 Refining Capacity database as our source material and provided we did the pivot table correctly, we get the 35 largest US refineries as shown below sorted by capacity. The six largest are already over half a million bpd so we’ll cross those off. Three of them are in California, no sense investing any oil and gas capex there. There are five others that by eyeballing it seem to be a bit light on existing combined cat cracker, hydrocracker and coker capacity for this type of addition, and good chance adding those type units will blow the capex budget, so we cross them off as well. That leaves twenty-one refineries that with our theoretical brownfield expansion could yield 5.25 million bpd of increased refining capacity for about $42 billion dollars. That is real value folks. Makes you wonder why we posit the merits in this piece of making a wholesale change in refining philosophy as illustrated by the JUST refining concept.

Top Thirty-Five US Refineries by Atmospheric Distillation Capacity

The answer to that is much of the crude oil being produced these days has a large amount of natural gas being produced along with it, and furthermore it’s all generally out in the boonies. That natural gas is a rich hydrogen source provided some capex and folks who know what they are doing can be amassed in one spot. Refineries are hundreds to thousands of miles away, in town, and are sitting ducks for those who just utterly hate the hydrocarbon industry and would like to see it shut down. The pipelines needed to transport crude oil, bitumen, tar sands, or whatever denigrating term you’d like to put on it also cannot avoid garnering attention and have been successfully branded as evil by others. They simply don’t appreciate the fact that without hydrocarbons pretty much everyone starves, except those at the very pinnacle of the human condition, and all the rest of life on Earth and the environment pretty well gets destroyed.

In order to avoid said destruction, in theory at least, and in particular for our friends to the north in Canada, it is worth looking at using natural gas to hydrotreat the entire crude oil stream right at the point of production. As shown above for jet fuel, heating oil, and diesel all that is needed is to get the molecule to the right size and then hydrotreat it. Gasoline is tough due to the octane requirement, no way around it, but if all the sulfur was turned into sulfuric acid to use as a catalyst in an alkylation unit and all pentane, hexane and heptane molecules were isomerized, maybe enough octane could be created to avoid the need for a catalytic reformer, who knows.

The world is made of atoms, and if the carbon, hydrogen, sulfur, nitrogen and oxygen atoms left the oilfield as on-spec gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel, diesel, and fertilizer, magically showing up where needed, it will be impossible to say no to except for those who are flat out into eugenics. That said, it may involve not starting with atmospheric distillation, and dad started with atmospheric distillation, grandad started with atmospheric distillation, great-grandad started with atmospheric distillation, and indeed for one John D Rockefeller, it all started with atmospheric distillation.

“♡ Like” this piece to celebrate low entropy, and we do not know any of the folks at JGC Engineering or have any financial interest involved. – TC